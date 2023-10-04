Bulgaria implements ban on cars with Russian registration plates

(MENAFN) Bulgaria has implemented a ban on cars bearing Russian registration plates, following the guidance provided by the European Union (EU) on September 11. This decision aligns with the EU's recommendation for member states to prohibit the entry of vehicles displaying Russian license plates.



The ban applies to passenger and other vehicles with Russian registration plates intended for the transportation of up to 10 individuals, including personal vehicles. However, it does not affect cars acquired in Russia for diplomatic and consular missions of the EU and its member states.



Bulgaria joins the ranks of other EU countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, as well as Poland, in imposing restrictions on Russian-registered vehicles. The European Commission confirmed on September 11 that sanctions imposed on Russia due to its "special military operation" in Ukraine encompass a ban on Russian-registered vehicles crossing EU borders.



Bulgaria's Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, announced on September 14 that the official document outlining the ban had been received. Subsequently, the document is under review, and a decision will be made on its implementation.

MENAFN04102023000045015839ID1107186007