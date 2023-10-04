Flash Floods In Sikkim Wash Away Roads, Bridges; 23 Army Personnel Missing | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River, leaving 23 Army personnel missing. This unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night, sending shockwaves through the region. The sudden cloudburst resulted in a rapid surge in the water levels of the Teesta River. To exacerbate the situation, water was released from the Chungthang dam, causing water levels to rise significantly downstream, reaching heights of 15-20 feet.

The torrential floodwaters swept away Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam, adding to the urgency of the situation. Search operations have been launched to locate the missing personnel, but the challenging conditions are complicating the efforts.

The flash flood has also inflicted substantial damage on several Army installations along the Lachen valley. Authorities are working tirelessly to assess the full extent of the damage.

The Singtham foot bridge, spanning the Teesta River, succumbed to the overwhelming force of the surging waters. In response to the escalating situation, the Jalpaiguri administration in West Bengal has initiated evacuations from the lower catchment area of the river as a precautionary measure.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Sikkim government has issued a high alert throughout the state, urging residents to avoid the Teesta River area as authorities work diligently to manage and respond to this devastating flash flood.

