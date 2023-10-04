Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve To Take Part In ISFHE 2023

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve Development Authority (ITBA) officially announced its participation in the 2023 International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition (ISFHE), to be held on 5-14 October at the Saudi Falcons Club in Riyadh.

The participation coincides with ongoing preparations for the second season at the Shamal Reserve for Sustainable Hunting (SRFSH), the first reserve for sustainable hunting in Saudi Arabia, which leads a pioneering program to spread the culture of sustainable hunting to protect ecosystems and adhere to environmental sustainability standards, as it began receiving bookings and orders from interested clients.

ITBA believes that ISFHE is the most prominent leading event celebrating the heritage of falconry and hunting as a crucial component in the traditional culture of local communities across the Kingdom, in line with its strategic goals to support sustainable hunting, traditional hobbies, and ecotourism.

ISFHE is also a leading cultural and entertainment event, raising awareness about the rich traditional culture and the historic Saudi heritage, with more than 30 countries set to participate in this year's edition of the event in the presence of 45 leading brand names, as well as 7 local and more than 60 international companies in the weaponry section, with over 500,000 visitors expected.