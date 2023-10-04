Chronicles Of Victory: October 4, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron
Fist', in response to Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020,
Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents chronicle of the Second Karabakh War for
October 4, 2020:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced
the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and several
villages of the district from the occupation by the Azerbaijani
Army;
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation;
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Arabiya TV channel;
- The glorious Azerbaijani Army liberated the following
settlements: Jabrayil city, Karkhulu village, Shukurbayli village,
Yukhari Maralyan village, Charakan village, Dashkasan village,
Horovlu village, Dejal village, Mahmudlu village, Jafarabad
village.
- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated commanders of the Joint Corps –
Major General Mayis Barkhudarov, Major General Hikmat Mirzayev and
all their personnel on the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and
nine villages of Jabrayil district.
- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva made an Instagram post on the victories of the
Azerbaijani Army on the front.
- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the liberated Sugovushan village;
- Two civilians killed , and two were injured as a result of heavy
artillery shelling of Azerbaijan's Beylagan by the Armenian armed
forces. The Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement on the shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja,
resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to four
residents.
- The criminal case was initiated against Armenia's Arayik
Harutyunyan;
- Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev made an appeal to international organizations;
- The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan
released the list of people injured as a result of the Armenian
provocation in Ganja;
- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted at the post where National Hero of Azerbaijan
Mubariz Ibrahimov alone killed a lot of Armenian servicemen;
- The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shared once again the
footage of a large number of the Armenian armed
forces' weapons, other military equipment, and vehicles seized as a
trophy in the Jabrayil direction.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107184570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.