One Killed, Nine Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 17:00, one person was killed and nine people were injured in the enemy shelling of Kherson community. All victims are from Kherson suburbs.

"As of 17:00, in Kherson city territorial community, one person was killed in the shelling by the Russian occupying forces – the man stayed in his garage at the time of the attack. Nine people were injured," Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko posted on

In particular, three men, 63, 49, 49, and six women – the youngest is 28 years old and the oldest is 77 years old – were injured. As noted, all the victims are from Kherson suburbs which the Russian army also struck with aviation today.

As reported, the number of injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson suburbs – the village of Antonivka – increased to seven, it became known about three more victims.