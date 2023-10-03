Minister Of Finance Meets Lord Mayor Of London


Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met on Tuesday with the Lord Mayor of the City of London Nicholas Lyons, during his current visit to the country.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various topics of mutual interest to both countries, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as discussing the measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

