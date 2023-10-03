USD/JPY Forecast: Gains Momentum On Interest Rates

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In Monday's trading session, the US dollar continued its upward trajectory against the Japanese yen.

The key driving force behind this ongoing rally is the substantial interest rate gap between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. This stark contrast in interest rates makes the US dollar an attractive choice for investors seeking returns.

The United States has been steadily increasing its interest rates, particularly in the short-term market, making the US dollar even more appealing when compared to the Japanese yen. The recent decision by the Bank of Japan to maintain its current interest rate and statement highlights the challenges it faces in addressing its debt and inflation concerns.

For traders, it's important to identify the ¥147.80 level as a significant support area, one that has shown resilience over time. In the event of a pullback from current levels, testing this area is a possibility. This level also holds historical significance as a previous resistance that has now transformed into a support zone. Additionally, the 50-day EMA , a reliable support indicator in the past, is rapidly approaching this region Rate Differentials Favor the Dollar

On the flip side, the ¥150 level is expected to serve as a substantial resistance point. While it presents an attractive target, it could exert some downward pressure on the market. Currently, market participants view dips as buying opportunities, allowing them to acquire US dollars at favorable rates. The interest rate differential between the two countries remains a driving force, and the prevailing sentiment suggests further upward movement, potentially targeting the ¥152 level, which was last seen as a high point in late 2022.

It's crucial to emphasize that shorting this market does not appear possible unless there are substantial shifts in central bank policies or an unexpected reversal in the bond market. Such scenarios seem unlikely in the near term. Therefore, the existing trend points towards a one-way trade, although it's important to note that this doesn't guarantee an uninterrupted ascent.

In conclusion, the US dollar's recent strength against the Japanese yen is primarily due to the significant interest rate differential between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Investors continue to favor the US dollar as interest rates in the United States rise, providing an attractive option for returns. While support and resistance levels offer guidance, the interest rate disparity is expected to remain the primary driver of market direction. As it stands, the market is positioned for further gains, potentially targeting the ¥152 level, barring any significant shifts in central bank policies or the bond market.

