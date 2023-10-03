Illegal sea turtle poaching threatens endangered species in Pakistan

(MENAFN) The unchecked poaching of rare sea turtles along Pakistan's coastline is exacerbating the already precarious situation faced by these endangered creatures. The southern port city of Karachi, a hub for this illegal trade, has become a hotspot for the buying and selling of baby turtles, with hundreds of small and large aquariums openly participating in this unlawful activity.



Recent efforts by wildlife officials to combat this issue have led to a raid on an aquarium in Karachi's old neighborhood, Burns Road, resulting in the seizure of baby turtles that were being openly sold. However, wildlife activists assert that numerous other aquariums, makeshift animal markets, and vendors across the city are engaged in this illegal trade.



The plight of sea turtles is compounded by a multitude of threats they encounter throughout their lives, including predators, pollution, boat strikes, marine debris, and reckless fishing activities. The surge in poaching further intensifies these challenges. To address this issue, wildlife advocates emphasize the critical need to protect sea turtles' coastal nesting habitats and implement measures to clamp down on the illegal trade.



The situation underscores the urgency of conservation efforts to safeguard these magnificent creatures and their natural habitats, emphasizing the importance of concerted action to curb illegal activities that threaten their survival.

