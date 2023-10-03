Tahiti's Breeze Receives A Patent For Overwater Bungalows

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Tahiti's Breeze receives a patent for its overwater bungalows. This utility patent brings tropical experiences, most associated with the French Polynesian islands, to tropical deserts.

What is an overwater bungalow? It is a building on stilts in the middle of a large body of water.

The unique feature of the patent is the method of construction. Buildings are currently not constructed inside and above pools. They are built over natural bodies of water, like oceans and lakes. Constructing buildings in this manner enables more people in more locations to access them.

Overwater bungalows are a key component for Tahiti's Breeze's tropical adventure pool resort park to give visitors an exotic, tropical experience, like the island of Tahiti. The company will feature them throughout the resort for overnight stays and other activities.

“Waking up and looking out your window to a sea of blue water is peaceful, joyful, rejuvenating, and healing for the mind, body, and spirit,” said Lynn Ware, CEO of Tahiti's Breeze.

According to Lonely Planet, a travel guide publisher, overwater bungalows are:



The ultimate luxury escape

Something unique and special

Creating transformative journeys A worldwide craze and demand is outstripping supply

Tahiti's Breeze is creating exotic tropical experiences that are not limited to geographical location.“You will feel like you're on a faraway island, even if you live in a tropical desert. You don't have to travel far to escape to paradise. It's all about the experience and how it makes you feel,” said Ware. The company is planning to open its first location in the Dallas metropolitan area.

About Tahiti's Breeze

Tahiti's Breeze is developing a clean-water tropical adventure pool resort modeled after the island of Tahiti. The resort gives tropical escape and adventure water sports enthusiasts an exotic, rejuvenating experience for fun, relaxation, and mind, body, and spirit wellness. It features overwater bungalows and a unique filtration system that is the most efficient in keeping the water clean from microorganisms.