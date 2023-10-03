Heydar Aliyev Hiked Welfare Of Karabakh People In Seventies - Gagik Ohanjanyan On Baku Network (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired an interview with Gagik Ohanjanyan, a
candidate for technical sciences, writer, and professor of the
Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, Trend reports.
He talked about the great contribution of the national leader of
the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev to the prosperity of
Karabakh.
"Almost until the 1970s, Karabakh was subsidized. I remember how
qualitatively life changed during the years of construction of the
Sarsang hydroelectric power plant. The people of Karabakh came out
of their shacks and started to build good houses for themselves.
This was despite the fact that in Soviet times there were no
building material stores. My father was the head of one of the
districts of Karabakh at that time. He was at the reception for
Heydar Aliyev. When there were talks about Armenians building
houses there, Heydar Aliyev said, So what? They are our people,
too. People got access to electricity. It was a great gift for
rural people," Ohanjanyan said.
Trend presents full video-interview:
