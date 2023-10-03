Foreign Ministry Holds Fourth Round Of Kuwaiti-Czech Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The fourth round of political consultations between Kuwait and the Czech Republic was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Tuesday, as the Kuwaiti side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Czech side was chaired by the Czech State Secretary at the Foreign Ministry Radek Rubes.

The consultations discussed the topics on the agenda such as bilateral ties and ways to consolidate them in all fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the Kuwaiti side, the Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Czech Republic Rashid Al-Hajri and several officials in MoFA were present.

Also present on the Czech side were the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kuwait Jeroslav Siro, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Czech Foreign Ministry Petr Hladik, and multiple officials. (end)

ha











MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179471