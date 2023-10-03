UN Mission Did Not Record Violence Against Armenians In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Civil and public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools,
residential buildings, and cultural and religious sites, were not
damaged in Khankendi," said in a statement , Azernews reports.
The mission has not received complaints about incidents of
violence against civilians since the last ceasefire.
The report also notes that up to 1,000 Armenians currently live
in the Garabagh region.
The mission was headed by the UN Resident Coordinator in
Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva. The UN Office in Azerbaijan plans to
continue regular visits to the region.
Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmond Marukyan said that the UN
mission that visited Garabagh and denied the existence of any
ethnic cleansing in the region appeared to discredit the UN as an
institution. According to Marukyan, "the so-called UN mission has
done everything to legitimize ethnic cleansing" and he "looks
forward to the UN investigation into the activities of these
representatives".
Apparently, Edmond Marukyan, on special assignment, has not
realized that the UN is not a branch of the Armenian National
Committee of America, and if there is no ethnic cleansing, the UN
mission cannot confirm it.
Moreover, a new disappointment is in store for Armenian
diplomacy: as it has already been reported, the US State Department
was forced to admit that there is no evidence of "ethnic cleansing"
in Garabagh.
