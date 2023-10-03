EU intends to support Ukraine without US

(MENAFN) European Union army assistance to Ukraine is not going to be subject to choices made by the United States, the bloc’s high-rank diplomat, Josep Borrell, informed reporters throughout his trip to Kiev on Sunday. Brussels intentions to carry on and further develop its army aid to the Ukrainian militaries, he also noted.



“We have not waited for the [US] decision to be taken to increase our propositions to support Ukraine,” the representative said when questioned regarding the European Union’s stance to the United States Congress taking away army assistance for Kiev from its brief-term expenditure bill, consented during the weekend.



Brussels still doubts the American legislators’ choice “deeply and thoroughly,” Borrell recognized, voicing his wish that “this will not be a definitive decision, and Ukraine will continue having the support of the US.”



The European Union Commission had previously suggested establishing a financial support for Ukraine valued at EUR50 billion (USD52.8 billion), the bloc’s high-rank diplomat stated, also saying that he too recommended establishing a parallel fund at the value of EUR20 billion (USD21.13 billion) inside the European Peace Facility at a European Union foreign ministers' gathering in August.



