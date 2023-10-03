US secretary of state’s ‘history lesson’ gets modified by X consumers

(MENAFN) Consumers of the social media network X (previously Twitter) have fact-examined a declaration declared by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he stated that Vladimir Putin’s administration “manipulates” the specifics of massacres in Kiev in 1941 “to provide cover for Russia’s abuses in Ukraine.”



“Eighty-two years ago, Nazis murdered 34,000 Jews at Babyn Yar,” Blinken stated in a Friday upload. “Soviets buried this history, which today Putin’s government manipulates to provide cover for Russia’s abuses in Ukraine.”



He also noted that “the US is committed to justice for Holocaust survivors and accountability for atrocities.”



Blinken was addressing the massacres in the Babyn Yar ravine in nowadays Kiev, committed by Nazi Germany’s militaries as well as their regional Ukrainian agents in the last couple of days of September as well as October 1941 throughout its movement towards the Soviet Union.



