President Of Djibouti Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Djibouti HE Ismail Omar Guelleh left Doha Tuesday after attending the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the State of Qatar HE Tayeb Dbd Robleh.