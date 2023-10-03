Jordan Academy Of Arabic Receives King Salman International Academy Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Academy of Arabic has been awarded the King Salman International Academy Award for the Arabic Language in the category of spreading linguistic awareness.This significant accolade was bestowed upon the Academy in recognition of its outstanding efforts in raising awareness about the Arabic language, its historical significance, and its cultural heritage.In an official press release on Tuesday, the Academy expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) for its unwavering commitment to the promotion and preservation of the Arabic language's profound linguistic depth and cultural richness.Over the span of several decades, the Jordan Academy of Arabic has undertaken various initiatives to champion the Arabic language. This includes advocating for its continued relevance, preserving its integrity, and aligning with the evolving needs of a knowledge-based society. These efforts have included fostering the development of Arabic writing, translation, and publication.Furthermore, the Academy has undertaken the monumental task of compiling comprehensive dictionaries encompassing terminology from the realms of science, literature, and the arts. In collaboration with educational, scientific, linguistic, and cultural institutions, it has also actively worked towards standardizing terminology across these fields.The King Salman International Academy Award for the Arabic Language is a pivotal initiative of the KSAA, aiming to serve the Arabic language by elevating its presence and recognizing individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to its promotion. This award is part of a broader mission to reaffirm linguistic identity, promote cultural authenticity, and empower individuals in their personal and professional lives.