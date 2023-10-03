Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival To Be Held In Baku And Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival will be held on
October 8-11 in Baku and Shusha.
The festival will be organized with the assistance of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, TURKSOY, the
Film Agency and the Baku Media Center, Azernews reports.
The Korkut Ata festival has been held annually since 2021. One
of the goals of the festival is to develop cultural cooperation
among Turkic states.
The festival, organized since 2021, was first held in Istanbul,
Turkiye and last year was organized in the Turkish city of
Bursa.
Over 100 guests are expected to attend the festival this year,
including the Turkish Deputy Culture Minister Batuhan Mumcu,
Director of the Cinematography Agency under the Uzbekistan Culture
Ministry Firdavs Abdukhalikov, chairman of the Uzbekistan Union of
Cinematographers Matyakub Matchanov, chairman of the Board of the
State Center for Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan Kurmanbek
Zhumagali, President of Kazakhfilm Azamat Satybaldy and others.
Around 40 feature, documentary and animated films from
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Turkmenistan, as well as Gagauzia (Moldova), Tatarstan, Altai and
Bashkortostan (Russia) and representatives of small Turkic peoples,
will be shown at the Nizami Cinema Center as part of the
festival.
As part of the festival, it is planned to organize a study tour
of famous filmmakers from Turkic countries to the city of Shusha,
declared by TURKSOY as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
2023, as well as hold meetings in Baku.
The festival's opening and closing ceremonies will take place at
Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107178753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.