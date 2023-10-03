Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 To Take Global Food Production In A Smarter, More Sustainable Direction

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced that Gulfood Manufacturing, the most influential annual F&B manufacturing event in the world, will take place from 7th to 9th November 2023. This year's edition - the largest ever - will bring together 2,000+ exhibitors, including the biggest global brands in F&B production, to fill 15 halls. Away from the exhibition floor, over 100 of the F&B industry's decision makers and the world's leading experts will be exploring the very latest trends in the industry, and setting out strategies to capture business opportunities and address the challenges the industry faces.

The industry leading trade event, approaching its milestone 10th anniversary next year, continues to garner interest from top production players across sectors in processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions and control & automation, to chart a course towards a more sustainable, resilient, agile and efficient future.

With COP28 taking place just weeks after the show, Gulfood Manufacturing is set to redouble its long-standing focus on how the F&B manufacturing industry is integrating sustainable practices and processes (such as sustainable packaging), reducing food waste, introducing energy efficient machinery with a smaller carbon footprint, and driving traceable, ethical and transparent food production.

Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 will deep dive into themes examining how AI, robotics and automation are spurring an evolution in efficiency, the digitalisation of the F&B manufacturing sector, stimulating revolutionary innovation, and those raising the benchmark of excellence across the industry.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented,“Gulfood Manufacturing is the leading industry event in the MENA region, sitting firmly in the top tier of global industry events, and the only annual event of its kind in the world. The event comes at a critical point for the global F&B industry, as it tries to balance rising inflation and input costs, against downward price pressure from retailers and consumers – whilst meeting the imperative to make food production more sustainable. By leveraging innovative technologies and driving efficiencies, the industry can strike this balance and continue to evolve and reach new heights.”

Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 will be a powerful platform to present their products, services, and solutions to prominent buyers from across the globe, with countless opportunities to build new professional relationships, strengthen existing ones, and execute high-value business deals over the three days. This year's edition will see a bigger presence from European manufacturers from Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain. The show will also see the Chinese Pavilion back in full force, taking up a dedicated bespoke hall.

A focus area of this year's event will be Dubai's Green and Sustainable Manufacturing initiative, part of the Dubai Economic Agenda. As the plant-based F&B industry grows and innovates, there is a corresponding need for new plant-based food manufacturing facilities. The initiative will bring together leading businesses in the plant-based F&B industry with co-manufacturers, equipment, and solution providers to explore challenges and opportunities in effectively scaling up plant-based production and manufacturing in Dubai. The Dubai Economic Agenda, or D33, aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities, and includes 100 transformational projects, including the Green and Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative.

At the heart of this year's event once again, the FoodTech Summit will convene the global industry's most dynamic and engaging experts, decision-makers and thought leaders, to offer fresh new perspectives, insights and inspiring strategies on topics ranging from cost hikes, through to innovation economics, green solutions and smarter manufacturing, to alternative products, functional foods, food safety and much more.

Three other DWTC food and beverage events will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing from 7 -9 November 2023. The Speciality Food Festival is the MENA region's only dedicated gourmet and fine food trade show, offering buyers a platform to network and find the right premium or niche product, and visitors the opportunity to uncover the latest news and emerging trends in the market. ISM Middle East is the region's largest trade fair for sweets and snacks, connecting visitors with the most influential brands in the industry and giving them the opportunity to discover the latest products and innovations. Private Label Licensing ME - MENA's only event where buyers can source cost-effective customisable products, branding and packaging solutions, bringing together food and non-food suppliers, private label & contract manufacturers under one roof. Attendance is free and gives registrants access to the entire ecosystem of four events with a single pass.