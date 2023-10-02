Azerbaijani President, First Lady Attend Opening Of Exhibition Within Framework Of 74Th IAC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition has been organized as part of the 74th
International Astronautical Congress., Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the opening
of the exhibition.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony symbolizing the opening of
the exhibition, the attendees familiarized themselves with the
stands of participating companies.
The pavilion of the exhibition, installed on an area of 8,000
square meters, features the stands of 150 companies representing 36
countries.
The head of state and the First Lady viewed the stands of the
Turkish Space Agency, the Saudi Space Agency, the US National
Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Indian Space
Research Organization, the Israel Aerospace Industries, the Italian
Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Chinese Society of
Astronautics and other companies.
The Baku Congress has already surpassed the congresses held in
Australia, Germany, U.S., UAE and France in terms of number of
sponsorship packages bought by 22 companies in space industry. The
Congress has over 30 sponsors.
4 main sponsorship packages, including Platinum, Gold, Silver
and Bronze ones, were bought by the US companies such as“Space X”,
“Axiom Space”,“Blue Origin”,“Boeing”,“Lockheed Martin”,
“BlackSky”“Vast”,“Northrop Grumman”, the Chinese Society of
Astronautics, the Turkish Space Agency, the“Plan S” technology
company, the Saudi Space Agency, Israel Aerospace Industries, the
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, the Indian Space Research
Organization, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency,“ispace”,
“JGC Holdings Corporation”,“Astroscale” companies,“Aiurbus”
Office in Germany, Intersputnik International Organization of Space
Communications, Portugal's“Neuraspace” company, Bulgaria's
'EnduraSat” company, Austria's“Asgardia Space” company, the
Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the UK Space
Agency, Amazon's“Project Kuiper”,“Jet Propulsion Laboratory”, and
“Voyager Space” company.
Founded in 1951, the International Astronautical Federation is
the world's leading space advocacy body with more than 460 members
in 110 countries, including all leading space agencies, companies,
research institutions, universities, societies, associations,
institutes and museums worldwide.
As organizer of the annual International Astronautical Congress
(IAC) – world's premier global space event – and other thematic
events, the IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics
for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific
and technical information related to space. Azerbaijan has been a
member of the International Astronautical Federation since
2003.
