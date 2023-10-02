Kuwait's Yaqoub Al-Youha Wins 110 Meters Hurdles Gold Medal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Runner Yaqoub Al-Youha won on Monday the men's 110 meters hurdles and grabbed the gold medal in a record of 13.41 seconds in the 19th Asian Olympic Games in China.

The competition in the race was very close as Al-Youha shared the first place with Japan's Shunya Takayama, meanwhile China's Zhuoyi Xu won the Bronze medal.

With this win, Kuwait so far has attained two gold medals, three silvers and one bronze. (end)

