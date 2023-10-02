Commercial Bank Earns Another Regional Recognition For Nationalisation Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking within Qatar, has been honoured in Oman for its outstanding contributions to nationalisation efforts in the private sector, earning a place among the organisations in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region.

This was held during the 19th meeting of the GCC Ministers and Heads of the Civil Service, and the 9th meeting of the committee with the undersecretaries of the Ministries of Social Development of the GCC.

The meetings recognised distinguished companies in the field of job localisation, as well as owners of successful small businesses in the GCC. Additionally, it honoured competent civil service sector employees.

The meeting, which has been attended by HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, the Minister of Labour in Qatar, centred on various shared issues related to manpower, aiming to enhance collective Gulf co-operation in this regard.

Commercial Bank was represented by Sheikh Jassim al-Thani, EGM and chief human capital officer; Abdulaziz al-Jahrami, Head of Human Capital Operations; and Mohamed al-Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development at the bank.

“National talent development is an important priority for Commercial Bank to build a well-trained and high-performing team and encourage and foster innovation and growth in our national staff. Commercial Bank has introduced effective initiatives which help both acquire and retain Qatari talent in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank Group chief executive officer.

Sheikh Jassim said with performance culture in perspective, Commercial Bank developed its nationalisation strategy to grow future leaders and develop nationals to fit into the organisation strategies and goals.

"This recognition is evidential on the good conduct delivered through collaboration and commitment from top management, board, executive managers, nationalisation teams, leaders and individuals alike," he said.

"At Commercial Bank we believe in Nationalisation as an eco-system, and therefore we focus on the percentage but more importantly is the quality of population, as at the end it is the quality of the staff that will impact the business and shape the market,” al-Hammadi said.

Last year proved to be a highly successful year for the national development team at Commercial Bank as it successfully attracted top-tier talents, provided numerous development opportunities, advanced the career of high-performing individuals and introduces a great retention programme.

"As we enter 2024 the bank's strategy remains centred on nurturing the growth and success of our nationals. Success is not just an endpoint; it's a path we navigate on Commercial Bank journey towards leadership," the bank said.

