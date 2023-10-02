7 Popular Temples In South India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South India is renowned for its rich cultural and religious heritage, and it's home to numerous temples that attract devotees and tourists alike. Here are seven popular temples in South India.

Situated on Rameswaram Island, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines. The temple's sacred waters are believed to have healing properties.



This temple complex is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The temple's intricate architecture and sculptures are a testament to Dravidian art and culture.



This temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Krishna devotees in South India.



This temple is of Lord Ayyappa and is located in the dense forests of the Western Ghats. It's famous for the annual pilgrimage known as the Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival.



This temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (a form of Lord Vishnu), is one of the most visited and wealthiest temples in the world.



Also known as the Big Temple, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It's renowned for its massive Nandi statue and a grand, towering shikhara (spire).



Known for its luxury, this temple is dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy. It gained international attention due to its treasure trove of wealth discovered in its underground vaults.

