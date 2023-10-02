Benjamin And Travel.Win Join Forces To Revolutionize Rewards And Travel Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Benjamin , the next-generation fintech/rewards platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Travel.win , a leading travel loyalty platform provider. This collaboration aims to redefine rewards and elevate travel experiences for consumers while enhancing revenue and customer retention for Benjamin.



Benjamin is the forefront app of the fintech industry, dedicated to maximizing cash back and rewards for consumers while driving customer engagement for businesses of all sizes. By transforming consumers' daily lives by giving them opportunities to stack cash rewards, Benjamin enables users to regain their hard-earned money faster and more conveniently than ever before, empowering them to make smart spending decisions and feel confident in their cash rewards through various opportunities.



Through the Benjamin app, users can seamlessly link any of their cards, spend freely, and claim their cash back within a remarkable 24-hour timeframe. The app also offers innovative methods to multiply rewards through features like playing games, Benjamin Mobile Safari extension, gift cards, watching ads, and now Benjamin Travel.



Travel.win, a leading travel loyalty platform provider, enables financial institutions, loyalty providers, and consumer marketplaces to enhance revenue and customer retention by offering a branded travel product. With Travel.win, partners can create a customized travel store that adds value and fosters consumer engagement with a wide range of worldwide travel products.



The partnership between Benjamin and Travel.win brings together the expertise of both platforms, resulting in a powerful combination that revolutionizes rewards and travel experiences for consumers. Benjamin users will gain enhanced access to a vast network of over 800,000 hotels worldwide through Travel.win's seamless booking experience.

.

Ted Mooney, Founder and CEO at Travel.win, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Benjamin to redefine rewards and travel experiences. Our collaboration will empower consumers and drive business growth for our partners. By combining Travel.win's expertise in travel loyalty with Benjamin's innovative rewards platform, we can deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers."



Erno Tauriainen, Founder and CEO of Benjamin, stated, "Our partnership with Travel.win aligns perfectly with Benjamin's mission to maximize cash back and rewards for our users. By joining forces, we can provide our users with exceptional travel opportunities while further enhancing their cash back potential. We are excited about the endless possibilities this collaboration brings."



Integrating Benjamin and Travel.win's platforms will ensure a seamless and user-friendly consumer experience. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, this partnership aims to set a new standard in rewards and travel, delivering significant benefits to consumers and driving business growth for financial institutions, loyalty providers, and consumer marketplaces.



About Benjamin: Benjamin is a next generation fintech/rewards platform designed to maximize cash back and rewards for consumers while enhancing customer engagement for businesses. By transforming every daily moment and card transaction into an opportunity to stack cash back, Benjamin empowers users to make intelligent spending decisions and gain confidence in their cash back rewards.



About Travel.win: Travel.win is a leading travel loyalty platform provider that enables financial institutions, loyalty providers, and consumer marketplaces to increase revenue and customer retention through branded travel products. With a focus on creating customized travel stores and engaging consumers with worldwide travel offerings, Travel.win delivers value and innovation to its partners.



