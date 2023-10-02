DPA Head, UNRWA Director Talk Palestinian Refugee Affairs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) - Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Rafiq Kherfan and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Director in Jordan Olaf Becker Monday discussed challenges facing Palestinian refugees living in refugee camps.The discussion dealt with a host of services, including education, health, relief, salary surveys, day workers and projects under way.In a statement, the department said that the financial crisis facing UNRWA and its impact on refugees and the level of services as well as the demands of its workers are top priority issues that require close consideration.Kherfan suggested coordinating with the National Center for Security and Crises Management to train staff to handle potential crises.Becker thanked the Jordanian government for its support of UNRWA.