Human Focus Launches A Comprehensive Harness And Lanyard Inspection Course To Enhance Workplace Safety

With an unwavering commitment to safeguarding workplaces, Human Focus introduces its online Harness and Lanyard Inspection Training course.

REIGATE, SURREY, ENGLAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Human Focus, a leading provider of workplace health and safety training, has launched a Harness and Lanyard Inspection Course to support the safety of employees working at height. The course teaches those nominated with this duty to conduct thorough inspections of safety harnesses and fall arrest and fall restraint lanyards.

Over the past five years, workplace fall incidents caused around 25% of all occupational fatalities. Fall arrest equipment intended to prevent these fatal accidents can fail due to poor maintenance or improper use. Human Focus has specifically designed this course to reduce fall incidents by giving participants an understanding of harness and lanyard inspection procedures, safety standards and compliance measures to ensure any fall arrest equipment used is adequate for the task.

The Harness and Lanyard Inspection Training course is tailored for those responsible for inspecting the equipment. The training is also beneficial for supervisors, managers and buyers of Personal Fall Protection Equipment (PFPE), helping them determine the most effective fall arrest equipment to keep their workers safe.

The course consists of two modules and is accessed via Human Focus' online system, allowing participants to complete the training at their own pace when they choose. The programme covers multiple topics, including the need for inspections, inspection standards, equipment intricacies, fall arrest with scaffold hooks inspection and fall restraint and fall arrest inspections. The training also covers common failures in fall arrest equipment to help trainees identify and prevent similar faults.

Trainees complete a series of engaging and interactive lessons, followed by a comprehensive assessment at the end of the course. The assessment evaluates the knowledge acquired throughout the training and ensures that participants have understood and retained the most important information.

Just like all other Human Focus courses, the course is approved by an independent body to guarantee its accuracy and quality, with Harness and Lanyard Inspection Training being accredited by the prestigious International Institute of Risk & Safety Management (IIRSM).

Trainees also receive two complimentary e-Checklists that offer step-by-step guidance through the inspection process. These e-Checklists enhance the learning experience and serve as tools for recording future inspections and demonstrating compliance.

