Toobit Announces Listing Of Cipher (CPR) Utility Token On October 2Nd, 2023

Toobit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce the listing of Cipher (CPR) utility token on its platform, starting October 2nd, 2023. Cipher (CPR) is a digital asset developed on the Ethereum blockchain, representing partial ownership of Cipher Crypto Technologies Limited and its group of companies.

Cipher (CPR) aims to revolutionize the digital economy by creating transparency, accountability, and safe business practices. The project, which began on September 4th, 2018, has conducted extensive market research and identified the Ethereum blockchain and ERC20 tokens as the future of the cryptocurrency market.

Traders, clients, partners, and customers associated with Cipher (CPR) will benefit significantly from the token's value in the future. As the market continues to surge, now is the perfect time to launch a new token, and Cipher (CPR) is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Toobit is thrilled to be partnering with Cipher Crypto Technologies Limited and looks forward to providing its users with access to the Cipher (CPR) utility token. The listing of Cipher (CPR) on Toobit will further enhance the platform's offerings and provide a secure and convenient trading experience for its global user base.

About Cipher (CPR)

Cipher (CPR) token is developed on the Ethereum blockchain using the ERC20 standard. With precise estimations of the market and a strong belief in its success, Cipher Crypto Technologies Limited has generated a plentiful supply of Cipher tokens for everyone involved in the project.

ERC20 tokens have proven to be highly efficient and cost-effective, making them the preferred choice for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Cipher (CPR) will leverage the benefits of ERC20 tokens to distribute its digital assets through its products and services, without the need for an ICO.

About Toobit

Toobit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides users with a secure, reliable, and user-friendly interface to trade various digital assets. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge technology, Toobit aims to simplify the cryptocurrency trading process and make it accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email:

Website: