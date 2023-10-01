From The India Gate: Missing From Poster, Party Time In Tamil Nadu And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) CATCH 22

An unprecedented crisis has gripped the Left government in Kerala. With JDS supremo Deve Gowda joining hands with the NDA keeping an eye on the political spectrum in Karnataka, the LDF is on the horns of a dilemma. For, the JDS in Kerala is part of the Left Front. One of the ministers in the Cabinet, K Krishnan Kutty, holding the Electricity portfolio, is representing the JDS.

Congress was the first to pounce on the opportunity to slam the LDF. They said Kerala today has an LDF-NDA government. Clueless on how to handle the issue, the LDF has given an ultimatum to the JDS to sync or sink. They have told the JDS to proclaim its political stand openly and to save the Left from embarrassment.

The JDS state faction is left with very few options, which include merging with Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). Or the Kerala unit will have to disassociate with the party and rechristen it as a new entity.

More from the India Gate: Vijayan's wrath, CPI-M's Red Card and more

CO-OPERATIVE GRAFT INC.

Kerala is witnessing an instance where the co-operative bank route was allegedly used effectively for money laundering. The Karivannoor Co-operative bank scam has exposed how deep the nexus runs. One of the close associates of senior comrade A C Moideen is in ED custody.



A couple of other top partymen are on the radar of the probe agency and have been questioned a few times. Sadly, the depositors who lost money are also party members. With a view to resolving the situation, Kerala Bank -- the umbrella architecture covering all co-operative banks -- will soon be giving Rs 100 crore as a loan to the Karuvannoor bank to pay back its depositors.

But none of the depositors are in any mood to pardon their party leaders. They said that even if their deposits are returned, no leader will be allowed to go scot-free this time.



Solar storm in Kerala, turncoat villain and more

IN THE FACE OF ...

For a political leader, there is nothing more insulting than finding himself irrelevant at an event where the chief guest is the chief minister.

A senior Congress leader, presumed very close to the CM, was in for a rude shock at the inaugural of Cosmopolitan Club in Jaipur. The top leader even got a personal invitation from the CM's office. He was among the many leaders who joined the CM to cut the ribbon.

But the moment his eyes fell on the posters of the event, he was crestfallen. His probing eyes couldn't find his own face among the many faces that were smiling at him from the poster. His name was omitted from the list of VIPs whose presence was acknowledged. This was too much for the netaji to digest. He was furious and quietly left the venue. It remains unclear whether the omission was intentional or inadvertent.

Delay in UCC, banana republic in Rajasthan, Left blunder and more

IT'S PARTY TIME IN TN

With the alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK withering in Tamil Nadu, the state is witnessing huge political churn. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, both the factions of AIADMK are wooing different parties to stitch an alliance together.

The Edappadi faction, strong in the Kongu region of Coimbatore, Erode and Salem is in talks and ready to part with 10 seats for Viduthalai Siruththai Katchi (VCK) or for Naam Tamilar Party

(NTP).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got 33.52% votes. The vote share of AIADMK was 19.30%. While Congress got 12.61%, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) bagged 5.36%. DMDK of Vijayakanth managed 2.16% and VCK 1.16%.

Eyes are on the Pattali Makkal Katchi, all set to join hands with the DMK. Initial talks are on. Sources said that PMK will be given a Rajya Sabha seat and this formula is mutually acceptable to both the parties.



'Comrade' Savarakar, KCR Vs KCR and More

BAR, BAR DEKHO

A promise to satiate thirst is one of the main poll planks. But the Karnataka government is clueless about how to meet the demand of voters in Koppal. For, they want more bars to 'satiate' their urge than more litres of drinking water.

Recently, the DC office in Koppal witnessed a strange protest demanding more bars. Villagers had a fair point. They said they had to reach the neighbouring village for a toast where they had to pay more for booze.

This was becoming unaffordable for many.

Hence their demand for the village's own watering hole. The government is opposed to new bar licences. The issue has become a political dilemma as no party would want to be seen promising more bars and taking a stand against the spirit of prohibition.



Rahul Gandhi's Twenty20 challenge, hands-free bribe and more

FEAR LANCERS aka MIKE-ASURAS

From the medieval era, free lancers were a feared lot. But Karnataka ministers are afraid of all types of 'lancers' in the media whom they call 'mike-asuras'. As a result, the Vidhana Soudha -- which used to be teeming with ministers -- has lost relevance as a power centre. Ministers vanish immediately after the Cabinet meeting and work out of various offices in the neighbourhood.

This behaviour stems from a strategy to evade the media who wait for a comment. Even if a minister responds to their question or prefers to maintain silence, it becomes headlines. They do not want to be caught in this predicament on any issue.

It is now for the chief minister to give them the confidence to return to the 'power centre' where they actually belong rather than hide in hotels or clubs fearing mike-asuras.

Chandy Tourism, Lal Diary Turbulence and More