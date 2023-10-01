Iranian MP: Azerbaijan abandons plan to build corridor inside Armenian territory

(MENAFN) As reported by a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, the Republic of Azerbaijan has informed Iranian authorities that its plans to build a corridor inside Armenian territory have been abandoned.



Ali Alizadeh stated in an interview with Iranian media that the Azerbaijani defense minister informed a visiting Iranian military group earlier this month that Baku had chosen to use "plan B" after observing opposition from Yerevan.



Plan B entails using Iran to link the Nakhjavan exclave to the rest of Azerbaijan.



“We cannot completely trust that this would be Azerbaijan’s real plan, but this is what the country’s defense minister told Iranian officials earlier this month while quoting the president,” Alizadeh continued.



The MP clarified that Azerbaijan sought to establish transport ties to Nakhjavan in addition to disarming local armed organizations in the Karabakh area.



“Iran is averse to the proposed Zangezur corridor which if built, would alter Iran’s historic borders with Armenia. It was Tehran’s idea to connect the two regions in Azerbaijan’s territory via a road in Iran,” The MP continued, noting that Baku has declared it is not considering launching a military battle with Armenia now that it has taken control of the disputed Karabakh territory.

