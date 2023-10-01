Torque Metals Sees Quick Path To Production At New Lithium Project Near Bald Hill

Torque Metals Ltd (ASX:TOR) MD Cristian Moreno tells Proactive the company has signed an exclusive binding option deal to acquire an extensive and strategic package of tenements next to its Paris Gold Camp. Called 'New Dawn', the project is an unmined lithium and tantalum occurrence, 600 metres along strike of the established Bald Hill lithium-tantalum operation. Moreno says the project occupies two pre-Native Title, granted Mining Licences and provides a potential fast-track into development. A diamond drill rig will be mobilised to site in a few weeks for an initial 20 hole program to test known pegmatitic bodies for spodumene and tantalum.

Moreno said: "The WA Goldfields reigns supreme on the global stage for minerals exploration and Torque is ecstatic to strengthen its presence in this renowned jurisdiction.

“Our footprint now spans over 500km2, bolstered by 12 mining, 4 prospecting and 12 exploration licences.

"In the wake of remarkable and solid gold discoveries at the Paris gold systems, Torque is strategically expanding its presence in the region, whilst also venturing into the critical minerals domain with the acquisition of New Dawn pre-Native Title mining licenses adjacent to the Bald Hill which hosts a 26.5 Mt @ 1% Li2O spodumene mine."

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: