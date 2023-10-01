What You Need To Know About Vinfast’S VF 8

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VinFast's VF 8 Electric SUV Promises Affordable Luxury: With a starting price of $46,000, the VF 8 combines safety, comfort, and style, featuring active safety features, a tech-loaded cabin, and sustainable performance with an EPA range of 264 miles.

Los Angeles, 29th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In an automotive landscape where luxury and sophistication often seem out of reach, VinFast's VF 8 is expected to be a game-changer in the electric SUV scene, offering fresh options for eco-conscious consumers without breaking the bank. Our commitment to providing“premium products at affordable prices” is reflected in the VF 8, offering fresh options for those seeking enhanced comfort, safety, and style, whether you are a family or an individual.

Active Safety Features

VinFast prioritizes safety in its electric cars with active safety features like Auto Emergency Brake, a head-up display, and a driver monitoring system to help keep eyes on the road. To further enhance vehicle safety, the VF 8 is also equipped with an advanced digital security system that can alert emergency services in case of an accident through the Auto E-call and an Emergency SOS button - providing quick access to first responders. The VF 8 also boasts an impressive 11 airbags for comprehensive protection, which is almost double the industry standard.

In-Cabin Features

VinFast has loaded the VF 8 with cabin comforts and advanced features, including an auto side view mirror with heating, automatic anti-glare, and position memorization. A dual-zone AC with air quality control, an air ionizer, and Combi 1.0 cabin filtration keep the air inside the cabin crisp and fresh and allows drivers and passengers to set separate temperature controls. The VF 8's panoramic sunroof keeps passengers connected with nature, while heated and ventilated seats on both rows in the VF 8 PLUS support driver and passenger comfort. The customizable ambient lighting also allows those in the VF 8 to set the mood, and a heated steering wheel ensures hands stay warm in colder climates.

Connected and Entertained

VinFast's commitment to connectivity shines through in the VF 8 . A 15.6-inch touchscreen keeps drivers connected and entertained, with access to VF Online packages that allow them to manage their home and work seamlessly, all remotely and safely.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure each VF 8 stays future-proof by receiving regular automatic or manual updates to the operating system and apps. The Alexa Voice Assistant adds a touch of convenience, allowing for natural human-like conversations and access to navigation assistance and entertainment options.

Sustainability Meets Style

The VinFast VF 8 offers a balance of design and sustainability. Rooted firmly in eco-responsibility, the VF 8 excels in performance while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint, achieving an impressive EPA range of 264 miles in the ECO trim, making it a smart choice for drivers who prioritize environmental sustainability without compromising reliability. This range ensures that drivers can undertake long journeys without constantly fretting over charging. Additionally, VinFast's VF 8 comes with access to over 93% of the charging station network.

In addition to fuel efficiency, the VF 8 also brings sophistication and comfort to the forefront through a vegan leather luxury interior on both models and a body design that includes Italian-inspired aesthetics courtesy of the famous international design house, Pininfarina. Sharp, fluid lines contribute to the car's sporty, aerodynamic appearance, making it a head-turner on the road.

Pricing and After-sales Service

The VF 8 is an accessible EV with a starting MSRP of $46,000 for the ECO trim and $51,800 for the PLUS trim. VinFast also stands out when it comes to after-sales service, offering extended warranties, plug-and-charge solutions, and one year of free charging with every fulfilled order of either the VF 8 ECO or the VF 8 PLUS.

Ready for the Journey

The VinFast VF 8 emerges as a compelling addition to the electric vehicle landscape. Its remarkable range, lightning-fast charging speeds, and extensive network of over 100,000 public charging stations across North America make it a noteworthy consideration in the electric vehicle market.