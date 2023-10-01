DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments For 2024 In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : DHL Express, one of the world's leading international express services provider, announced price adjustments on September 29 that will take effect on January 1, 2024. The average price increase in Bangladesh will be 4.9 per cent. A number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted.

"Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilise although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally," said Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh.

"With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in improved solutions, increase flexibility across our network and focus on our responsibility to the environment to deliver resilient and sustainable logistic solutions."

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.