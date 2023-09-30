Former Wagner Mercenaries Unlikely To Change Situation On Battlefield In Ukraine ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Wagner personnel are unlikely to generate any significant strategic or even localized effects on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ISW, there are increasing reports that Wagner personnel are operating alongside Rosgvardia and that Russia's State Duma will consider a proposed bill that will allow Rosgvardia to form volunteer formations.

The experts noted that current Wagner Commander Anton Yelizarov (call sign“Lotos”) is reportedly negotiating with Rosgvardia for current Wagner personnel to join volunteer formations under Rosgvardia on terms more favorable to Wagner.

Meanwhile, according to the ISW, a Russian insider source claimed that elements of the Wagner contingent in Belarus do not want to sign contracts with either Russia's defense ministry or Rosgvardia and instead plan to join Belarusian President Lukashenko's effort to create a Belarusian-based PMC for Wagner fighters under the command of a Wagner commander with the call sign“Brest”.

“The piecemeal deployment of former Wagner personnel to any areas of the frontline is unlikely to generate any significant strategic or even localized effects on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the ISW concluded.