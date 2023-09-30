Sri Lanka Congratulates Maldives President And VP Elect

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Politicians and sportsman in Sri Lanka congratulated Maldives President elect Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and Vice President elect Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya was among those who congartulated Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

“Wishing you both success and prosperity as you lead the nation into the future,” Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted.

Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the presidential candidate representing the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC), secured victory in the Maldives' presidential election.

In the first round of the election held on September 9, Dr. Muizzu emerged as the leading contender against seven others with 46.06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih received the second-highest number of votes with 39 percent.

In the second round held yesterday (Saturday), Dr. Muizzu maintained his lead and ultimately secured victory with 53.8 percent of the vote, while President Solih received 46.2 percent.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih acknowledged his defeat and extended his congratulations to President-Elect PPM-PNC's Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. (Colombo Gazette / Avas)