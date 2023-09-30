Saudi Arrests Seven For Impersonating Security Officers In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Riyadh Police in Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of seven people who had inappropriately impersonated on-duty security officers in a comedy skit inside a local store.

The media spokesman for the Riyadh Police said that 7 arrests were made after videos of people impersonating on-duty security officers comically in a commercial store, which included 5 Saudi citizens and 2 residents of Yemeni and Chadian nationality.

The spokesman stated that the culprits did this with the aim of increasing the social media viewership and presence.

The spokesman stated that they were arrested and legal measures were taken against them.