Two Enemy Loitering Munitions Downed Over Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 30, 2023, Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian suicide drones over the Odesa region.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Odesa region, during Russia's overnight attack, the Naval Forces' units and systems downed two Shahed-136 suicide drones,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the evening of September 29, 2023, regional authorities called on the Odesa region's residents to stay in bomb shelters due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine