Türkiye Condemns Act Targeting Turkish President Near Embassy In Stockholm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye on Friday condemned allowance of an act targeting
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan near the embassy in
Stockholm, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable act targeting
our president was allowed near our embassy in Stockholm," said the
Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.
Turkish people expect Sweden to prevent "both such insulting
actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda
activities of terrorist organizations," it added.
The provocative act targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.
In the provocative act which took place under the police
protection, a so-called effigy of Erdogan was torched.
A female provocateur who expressed her opposition to Sweden's
accession to NATO also held a speech against the Turkish
president.
Since the Nordic country announced its intention to be a NATO
member, various provocative acts have been held in the country
targeting Türkiye, the Turkish flag, Erdogan, as well as the Muslim
holy book Quran.
Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a
war in Ukraine in February 2022. Türkiye, which, like all NATO
members, must approve Sweden's membership bid, has said Stockholm
must crack down on terrorists and Islamophobic provocations on its
soil to gain membership.
Sweden has pointed to a new anti-terrorist law, effective June
1, arguing for its membership, but Turkish officials say the law
must be implemented, and Türkiye's parliament will have the final
say this fall.
