Topics Discussed Between Azerbaijani Authorities, Reps Of Garabagh Armenians In Yevlakh Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 29, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov,
the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of
Karabakh, with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabagh
was held in the city of Yevlakh, Azernews reports.
The meeting featured detailed discussions on the humanitarian
issues, reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh and, in
this regard, the reintegration plan presented by Azerbaijan.
Ensuring the free movement of civilians, sending humanitarian
aid, and providing fuel and food necessities were highly
appreciated. The representatives of the Armenian residents living
in the Garabagh economic region expressed their special
appreciation for the actions taken by the relevant Azerbaijani
state institutions during the fire that broke out near the city of
Khankendi, particularly for dispatching the emergency medical
vehicles and medical supplies required to put out the fire and
treat the injured. It was requested that Azerbaijan's relevant
state institutions take action to organize mobile communication
services, television and radio broadcasting.
Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with the Armenian
residents of Garabagh, highlighted the procedures and the package
of social services related to the reintegration process. He said
that the members of the working group established for social,
humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh
region are scheduled to visit the city of Khankendi on October 2 in
order to address economic, communal and other such issues on the
ground.
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107167680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.