Celebrate Italian Heritage Month With Emeals And Castello Di Gabbiano Wines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'A Taste of Italy' Recipes and Wine Pairings Offer Inspiration for Easy Italian-Themed Entertaining



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your family has Italian roots or you just love Italian cuisine, the observance of Italian Heritage Month every October is an ideal excuse to throw an Italian-themed dinner party. Now meal planning service eMeals and wine producer Castello di Gabbiano are lending a hand in menu assembly and preparation with their Taste of Italy Bonus Collection – a free compilation of nine recipes inspired by Italian cooking, recommended wine pairings from Italy (of course!), and one-click grocery shopping that helps shrink the time spent in entertaining.

Bueno appetito: The recipes in the collection include two appetizers (Smashed Chickpea Crostini and Fritto Misto with Calabrain Chile Aioli), two meat entrees (Italian Meatballs served over polenta and Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder with braised white beans), two fish entrees (Seared Scallops with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette and Shrimp Milanese with Lemon-Butter-Sage Sauce), and one either/or option (Salmon Cakes with Lemon-Caper Aioli). There's also one side and one dessert (Creamy Mushroom Risotto and Lemon-Soaked Cake with Lemon Cream). Whatever you choose, your guests will say "delizioso"!

Bring on the wine: Italian food calls for Italian wine, so the collection's wine recommendations come straight from the vineyards of Italy's Castello di Gabbiano. Each dish is paired with either Castello di Gabbiano's Chianti or Chianti Classico (made from grapes grown in the Chianti Classico region in Tuscany, where the brand's 12th century castle is located) or Castello di Gabbiano's Pinot Grigio or Prosecco (produced from grapes grown in several northern Italian regions). All wines are priced at under $15 per bottle and are perfect for entertaining.

Easy does it: Available immediately on eMeals' Taste of Italy landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection makes quick work of both cooking and ingredient assembly. Each recipe serves 6-8 people and is one-click-shoppable from major retailers for seamless online grocery ordering or easy in-store shopping.

A taste of eMeals: The Taste of Italy Bonus Collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service , which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here .

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit and .

About Castello di Gabbiano

Castello di Gabbiano merges tradition and innovation in the heart of Chianti. Dating back to 1124, it stands as a testament to Italian viticulture, its legacy interwoven into every bottle. With 370 acres of certified sustainable vineyards, the esteemed chief winemaker, Federico Cerelli, orchestrates a symphony of flavors that embody Italian varietal wines including Chianti, Chianti Classico, Pinot Grigio, DOC Prosecco, and more. Castello Di Gabbiano invites you to explore the collection and

live Italia at your table.



SOURCE eMeals