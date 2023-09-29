Man-Portable Military Communication Systems Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2020 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Man-Portable Military Communication Systems Market by Communication Type, Platforms, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A man-portable communication system is a compact and powerful amplification system used in field and defense communications. It is used for secure voice and data applications with anti-jamming features, and it can reduce noises produced by vehicles, sirens, military tanks, and crowds, to send a clear message. The lifecycle of the man-portable communication system is approximately 10 years, and upgrades to software and hardware are done in the midlife of the systems, which are interdependent on the lifecycle of each other. The future of man-portable communication systems is projected to be the software-defined radios and very small aperture terminals (VSATs).

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent travel restrictions and lockdowns have caused disruptions in the supply chains of various market players. However, in the latter half of the year, players have adjusted their operations in response to the pandemic, which resulted in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the market. According to SIPRI, the global military spending has witnessed an increase of 2.6% in 2020 despite a drop in global GDP. Though this is an encouraging factor for the market, defense spending might come down soon due to the global economic turndown caused by the pandemic. This is projected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors

.Rise in demand for soldier level information required by command and control (C2) systems, defense modernization programs, and rise in demand for satellite-based communication drive the market growth.

.Reduction in defense budgets is expected to hamper the market growth

.Increasing focus on reducing burden on soldiers is anticipated that innovative low power, lightweight man-portable military communication system will emerge as a market investments opportunity.

The Man-Portable Military Communication Systems Market Trends are as Follows:

Rise in Demand for Satellite-Based Communication

The military is increasingly utilizing satellite-based communication, due to the low latency and high transmission rate of this mode of communication. There is an increased focus on satellite-based cellular networks into battlefield communications to provide secure and faster communications for mobile forces. Several companies are focusing on the development of satellite communication (SATCOM) systems that will provide the armed forces with secure communication capabilities while they are on the move. For instance, in November 2020, Elbit Systems, an Israel- defense company, , introduced the E LynX-Sat system a portable tactical satellite communications (SATCOM) system that includes a mobile terminal weighing less than 1kg that interfaces with Elbit Systems' E-LynXTM Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution to enable communications. Similarly, Saankhya Labs, a domestic Indian player that designs and develops a wide range of secure and reliable communication systems for the Indian Army, has designed and developed several satellite communication systems in collaboration with ISRO, such as SAMRAT, a two-way S-Band Satellite Mobile Radio Terminal (Satphone), NAVRAKSHA, a portable, two-way satellite communication terminal, and TARANG, a Multi-Channel, Multi-Standard Burst Demodulator system. There are several armed forces looking for next-generation communication technologies, such systems are expected to be widely adopted during the forecast period. For instance, General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) announced in December 2019 that it had been awarded a USD 731.8 million firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) ground system sustainment for the US forces. MUOS is a next-generation satellite communications system that provides secure voice and data communications for the mobile warfighters, with data transmission speed comparable to the civilian mobile phones. Such developments are expected to boost the satellite segment growth during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the man-portable military communication systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the man-portable military communication systems market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the man-portable military communication systems market.

.The report provides a detailed man-portable military communication systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Man-Portable Military Communication Systems Market Research Report:

.Who are the leading market players active in the man-portable military communication systems market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the man-portable military communication systems market?

.What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Harris Corporation

.Elbit Systems

.Ultra Electronics

.Thales Group

.General Dynamics Company

.Aselsan Corporation

.BAE Systems

.Rockwell Collins Company

.Codan Limited

.ITT Corporation

