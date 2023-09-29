Smarttop Additional Convertible Top Module Permanent Price Reduction For Bentley Continental GTC

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada - September 29, 2023: SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars has now permanently reduced the price of the retrofitted additional convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC Convertible. It is now available for 169 Euro plus tax. "This means more Bentley drivers can enjoy our smart additional functions and enjoy the open driving experience even more," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



The SmartTOP convertible top control is a supplementary module that is retrofitted and provides valuable functional enhancements to the convertible top. For example, the convertible top can be opened and closed while the vehicle is in motion at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, all it takes is a quick tap of the convertible top button and the process is carried out automatically.



In addition, it is also possible to open and close the convertible top from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. "The SmartTOP customer can already open their convertible top while approaching their vehicle - a real time saver," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function.



In addition to the two main functions, the SmartTOP module delivers numerous features: It makes it possible to open and close the windows by remote control. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated during the convertible top movement when activated via the remote control. On vehicles with a keyless entry package, it is possible to operate the convertible top by touching the door handle.



When starting and stopping the engine, a running convertibles top movement will not be interrupted. The convertible top control can be completely deactivated if required. All functions are programmable according to personal preferences. The USB port attached to the SmartTOP allows the possibility to configure the module on the PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be uploaded, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.



Included within the scope of delivery, is a specially developed plug-and-play adapter. With OEM-quality connectors, it enables a simple connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. "When installing the module, all that is required is to simply plug together the precisely fitting connectors," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. "This means that anyone can quickly and easily install the additional control to obtain the convenience and functions of the SmartTOP module."



The comfort control system for the Bentley Continental GTC is available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.



SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



A product video can be viewed here:





For more information:





###

Company :-Mods4cars LLC

User :- Sven Tornow

Email :

Phone :-+1-310-9109055

Url :-