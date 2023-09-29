English Language Training For Ukrainian F-16 Pilots Begins In U.S. - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has officially confirmed the beginning of English language courses as part of the program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this during a press briefing on Thursday, September 28, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"English language training has started for several pilots," she said, adding that the training will vary, depending on proficiency and skill.

Singh also admitted that a potential government shutdown in the United States on October 1 could affect the language training of Ukrainian pilots. In particular, this applies to civilian personnel involved in training, who will not be able to work amid the suspension of budget funding.

"We're hoping that the Congress can work find a bipartisan, bicameral way to avoid a government shutdown," Singh said.

Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder said in late August that the U.S. would begin training Ukrainian pilots and technicians on the F-16 in October at the Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian military must undergo English language training at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

