Average American Takes This Many Photos A Day

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY

The average American whips out their phone to take a photo six times each day.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that camera rolls are flooded with group photos with friends (66%) and family (69%) as well as photos of friends (63%) and family (58%) without them in it.

Selfies (58%), pet pics (52%) and scenery (43%) also topped the list of frequent photos.

Respondents are likely to take photos at events such as graduations (45%), weddings (44%), on vacation (40%) and at sporting events (37%) - with the average person taking nearly 23 pics per event.

Following the event, respondents will look back on those photos a little more than once per month, or 13 times per year.

Respondents admit they spend nearly 40% of the event on their phone taking photos. This may be because 45% feel like they need to take pictures in order to remember the event in detail.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mixbook , a photo book brand, results also revealed that the average person has nearly 3,000 photos (2,795) in their camera roll, and would like to print out more than one-third of them (34%).

Despite 70% of respondents intending to print out the photos they take at least sometimes, only 19%“often” do so, while 22%“rarely” get around to it.

Most commonly, respondents keep the photos they take to themselves (61%). Others look back on them to relive the memories (55%) or post them on social media (53%).

But respondents' favorite photo on their camera roll seems to be more personal than an Insta-worthy selfie. Those include,“a picture of myself and my three great-grandchildren,”“my cat that passed at 23 years of age,”“the ones of my mother” and“my cat and dog playing with each other.”

"Photos have this magical way of freezing moments that might otherwise slip away. Each snapshot captures a chapter of our lives, a cherished memory that ties us closer to our loved ones through shared experiences,” said Andrew Laffoon, CEO at Mixbook.“We understand the importance of finding the stories in these moments and help turn them into tangible keepsakes that can be shared and enjoyed together for generations."

When asked how photo-taking habits have changed over the last five years, 31% say they take more photos and 26% take fewer.

Of those who take more photos, it's most commonly attributed to a desire to share them with friends and family (75%).

On top of that, respondents want to look back on them later (68%), memorialize what they look like now (62%) and to remember everything (56%).

On the flip side, those who take fewer photos blame a lack of memory on their phone or camera (59%), not knowing what to do with the photos they take (57%) and having fewer things to take photos of (53%).

But when it comes to scouring their camera roll for certain photos from the past, most respondents (54%) find it to be overwhelming.

“In today's digital age our camera rolls have become digital black holes where the stories behind our photos are getting lost. This makes it tough for people to hold onto the memories that truly matter,” said Laffoon.“We help customers not only organize the photos but also curate the important, photo-worthy moments. This way, they can transform them into keepsakes that celebrate the people and moments they never want to forget.”

HOW DO AMERICANS DECIDE WHAT TO TAKE PHOTOS OF?



Because they want to look back at the moment later - 65%

It's something unusual/something they've never seen before - 61%

Based on whether or not they want to show someone else - 58%

It's something they want to post on social media - 38%

Cuteness factor - 29%

It's something a friend or family member would like to see - 28% They want to add it to their photobook - 15%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population American s was commissioned by Mixbook between August 15 and August 16, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).