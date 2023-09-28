Two Dead In Rotterdam Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (KUNA) - Two people were killed in a shooting spree in Rotterdam on Thursday afternoon which resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man, a student at Rotterdam's Erasmus teaching hospital, police told a press conference on Thursday evening as reported by Dutch media.

A 39-year-old woman was shot dead at an apartment in the port city and her 14-year-old daughter was seriously injured.

The man then went to the Erasmus teaching hospital, some 1.5 kilometres away, and shot dead a 46-year-old lecturer in a classroom. He then moved to another part of the university hospital and set fire to a space, possibly using a Molotov cocktail.

The suspect, who went on to set fire to one of the apartments in the building, lived in a flat "very close" to that of his victim, Dutch News nl website reported.

Dutch police said they now believe he acted alone.

"We are not looking for anyone else," Rotterdam police chief Fred Westerbeke said. "It was a focused act. We are now looking at reasons why." (pick up previous)

nk.ibi









MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107161262