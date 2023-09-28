FDA Approves Second Over-The-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newly-approved over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray: A beacon of hope in the fight against opioid overdoses.

The FDA has given its approval for a 2nd Over-the-Counter/OTC naloxone nasal spray. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

- FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- DrugTestKitUSA celebrates the recent FDA approval of RiVive, 3 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use, the second naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. The first approval happened recently with Narcan , on March 29, 2023. This is a significant milestone in the fight against the opioid epidemic. As healthcare professionals and communities prepare for broader access to this medication, DrugTestKitUSA supports this effort with comprehensive opioid testing solutions.Naloxone is a critical drug used to reverse opioid overdoses and has been available primarily by prescription since 2015 or through emergency responders. The FDA's decision to approve a second OTC naloxone nasal spray represents a significant step in increasing access to this vital medication, empowering individuals and caregivers to respond promptly to opioid-related emergencies.“The agency has long prioritized access to naloxone products, and we welcome manufacturers of other naloxone products to discuss potential nonprescription development programs with the FDA,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.Opioid overdoses continue to be a significant public health concern in the United States, with devastating consequences for individuals and families. According to the FDA, In the 12-month period ending in February 2023, more than 105,000 reported fatal overdoses occurred which were primarily driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The FDA's approval of the OTC naloxone nasal sprays offers renewed hope in reducing the toll of opioid-related deaths.With DrugTestKitUSA opioid testing solutions, healthcare providers and community organizations can implement proactive measures to test for opiate use in a variety of settings.For healthcare providers and organizations seeking reliable drug testing supplies, DrugTestKitUSA offers a comprehensive range of high-quality products. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and ease of use, DrugTestKitUSA plays a vital role in supporting effective drug testing programs, which help identify opioid and other drug use.DrugTestKitUSA is one of the leading providers of rapid medical diagnostics, offering a wide range of high-quality products, including drug test kits, COVID antigen test kits, and RSV test kits. Their mission is to provide accurate and reliable testing supplies to support testing and screening procedures at home, in workplaces, and healthcare settings.To access DrugTestKitUSA range of rapid medical diagnostics, including opioid test kits, please visit: Drugtestkitusa

