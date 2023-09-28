University Of Jordan Ranks 1St Locally In 4 Global Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - University of Jordan (UJ) ranked 1st locally among Jordanian universities in this year's "THE World University Ranking 2024," to become Jordan's top university in 4 global rankings: QS World Classification, Shanghai, Times, and Webometrics rankings.In a statement Thursday, the university's world rankings office said UJ's results improved by 4 out of 5 main eligibility criteria, on which this ranking issued by the Times Higher Education Foundation is based, which are: Education, Scientific Research Environment, Impact of Scientific Research, and International Dimension.On the Arab level, particularly Arab universities competing with UJ, results of 8 universities declined and 3 others advanced, while 3 universities, including UJ, maintained their ranking, the statement said.The ranking showed that the UJ is the only Jordanian university classified in the four main world classifications, as it was classified in 2023 according to QS World Classification, which is the world's key and most widespread classification, for the best 500 universities globally.Commenting on the achievement, UJ President Dr. Nazir Obeidat said the university's classifications affirm UJ's "unrelenting" efforts to develop and excel in learning, teaching, scientific research and launch fruitful partnerships locally and globally.Obeidat noted this classification stimulates the university to continue its future plans to achieve a campus environment that attracts students and academics from inside and outside Jordan.This progress, he noted, is the outcome of efforts of UJ's faculty members, researchers, and the administrative body, and reflects excellence of its students.