Mint Explainer: Sri Lanka Fails To Secure Next Tranche Of IMF Bailout. Here's Why?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The crisis-hit nation of Sri Lanka failed to get the next tranche of its bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The organisation cited key shortfalls in the country's reform agenda. The $3 billion bailout was agreed in March this year and Sri Lanka was hoping to receive the next tranche of funds, estimated at USD 333 million. Mint looks at this development, which could threaten the recovery of the key Indian partner:

MENAFN28092023007365015876ID1107160013