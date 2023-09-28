EDGE Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With The Brazilian Marine Corps

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a strategic agreement with the Brazilian Marine Corps. The agreement demonstrates the importance of the Brazilian defence market for EDGE and opens major opportunities for the group to showcase its advanced portfolio of multi-domain solutions, with a focus on autonomous vehicles, electronic warfare, and secure communications.

The signing ceremony took place in the city of Rio de Janeiro as part of an ongoing EDGE leadership visit to key local government offices, defence industry partners, and prospective customers. The agreement was signed by Mansour AlMulla, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, and Vice Admiral (Marine) Rogério Ramos Lage, Marine Corps Material Commander, and witnessed by the Ambassador of UAE in Brazil – H.E. Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi and also His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and other senior representatives from EDGE and the Brazilian Navy including Hamad Al Marar, President Missiles and Weapons, EDGE; Rodrigo Torres, President and Group CFO, EDGE; Fleet Admiral Carlos Chagas Vianna Braga, Marine Corps General Commander; and General Director of Navy Material, Almiral Arthur Fernando Bettega Corrêa.

H.E Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said:“Today's agreement reinforces our strategy of growth in the Brazilian market through partnership. We have a shared vision with the Brazilian Marine Corps, anchored in strategic alignment and the pursuit of technological excellence. EDGE is fully committed to advancing multi-domain capabilities in the region, with a particular focus on autonomous systems, secure communications, and electronic warfare. This partnership will open valuable opportunities for us to collaborate in knowledge sharing, enabling us to reap the benefits of our combined expertise.”

The signing paves the way for a planned technical cooperation agreement between both parties in the near future. EDGE recently announced a strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop a long-range anti-ship missile, as well as provide advanced solutions, such as anti-jamming technology, which is developed by EDGE in the UAE.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.