Early User

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Silen Audio Unveils“Infinite Flow”: Where Timeless Warmth Meets Modern Sonic Grit

Watch the Launch Video: Infinite Flow Launch Video

Pre-Order Now: Silen Audio Infinite Flow

Embark on a Sonic Revolution with Infinite Flow

Silen Audio proudly introduces Infinite Flow, a ground-breaking software synthesizer that blends the iconic depth and warmth of vintage synthesizers with the dynamic pulse and grit of contemporary sound. Infinite Flow is not just another synth; it's an innovative sound-crafting tool designed for musicians seeking analog imperfection in a digital age.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer

Customers who act now and pre-order Infinite Flow will receive a complimentary Infinite Flow ADSR t-shirt. Be among the first to experience the unrivaled sound of Infinite Flow on its global release date: Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

Experience Unparalleled Sonic Warmth and Edge

Infinite Flow stands out with its unique per-voice detuning, lending the lush warmth and distinctive edge to sounds that made classic polyphonic synthesizers legendary. Its design celebrates the beautiful imperfections of vintage synths, providing musicians with a modern, modulatable package that is rich in features and possibilities.

Infinite Flow Features

Eight voices, seven oscillators, and five effects

Extensive preset bank

Deep modulatability, including inherent per-voice modulation

Early Users Endorse Infinite Flow

“The voice engine of Infinite Flow produces a thick, immersive sound unlike any other synth I've used. Its precision allows me to dial in the exact sound I envision,” says an early user, encapsulating the excitement and approval from our community of initial users.

About Silen Audio

A trailblazer in game audio and music technology, Silen Audio is committed to fostering creativity and innovation in music production and interactive media. With Infinite Flow, we invite musicians everywhere to explore uncharted territories of sound and expression. Stay informed about Infinite Flow by following the latest developments and updates.

Available on Windows/Mac: VST3 & AU.

Infinite Flow Launch Video