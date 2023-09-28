Former So-Called FM Of Separatist Regime In Karabakh Surrendering To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Former
so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh
David Babayan announced his surrendering to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The relevant information was released in social media.
Will be updated
