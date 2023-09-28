(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Carrefour Celebrates 28 Years with Unbeatable Discounts Across All Products





. Customers can enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 70 per cent off from 27 September to 10 October . The leading retailer has also partnered with young Emirati talent, Abdallah Shamsi, to compose a song celebrating Carrefour's legacy

Dubai, UAE, 27 September 2023: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has announced discounts of up to 70 per cent off across numerous categories from 27 September to 10 October in celebration of its 28th anniversary. Completing almost three decades of operations in the country, Carrefour continues to stay true to its commitment towards providing superior quality products that offer the best value for money to everyone.



Carrefour's anniversary discounts can be found across its finest selection of products within numerous categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables, personal care, electronics, homecare, baby care, and much more. Customers can look forward to exclusive daily surprise deals, great offers, as well as unbeatable category and brand discounts.



Commenting on the 28th anniversary, Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated:“Twenty-eight years ago, we introduced Carrefour in the UAE with the goal of creating enriching shopping experiences. Fast forward to the present day, we are proud to have established an ecosystem of loyal customers and partners that consider Carrefour as a trusted retailer.”



“We happily welcome over 250 thousand customers to our stores daily, across the country. This serves as a testament to our dedication to delivering an extensive range of products that cater to their various needs and lifestyles. Carrefour's 28th anniversary symbolises more than just a milestone; it reaffirms our commitment to give back to the foundations of our success - our communities, partners, colleagues and, most importantly, our customers,” he added.



The retailer has also partnered with young Emirati talent, Abdallah Shamsi, to compose a song that pays tribute to Carrefour's storied legacy in the UAE. The song will be played across Carrefour stores in the UAE and is a reflection of Carrefour's localisation efforts and dedication to supporting young talent.

